UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,069 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 357.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 1,683.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UFPI. Wall Street Zen lowered UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UFP Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $97.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.68 and a 1-year high of $141.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.39.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.27). UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

