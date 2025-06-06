United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in United Airlines by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 57,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 49,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UAL. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on United Airlines from $154.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on United Airlines from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on United Airlines from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on United Airlines from $140.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

United Airlines Stock Performance

UAL opened at $80.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.42. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

