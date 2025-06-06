Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the April 30th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Universal Entertainment Stock Performance

OTCMKTS UETMF opened at $6.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.76. The stock has a market cap of $533.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.21. Universal Entertainment has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $7.29.

About Universal Entertainment

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines in Japan, Philippines, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business, and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops and provides Falcon X, a peripheral system; Hot Stadium, a digital signage system; Universal Kingdom, a membership website for Android; and Slots Street, a social casino game; as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.

