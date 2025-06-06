Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the April 30th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Universal Entertainment Stock Performance
OTCMKTS UETMF opened at $6.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.76. The stock has a market cap of $533.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.21. Universal Entertainment has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $7.29.
About Universal Entertainment
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Entertainment
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Is Meta Plotting a Stablecoin Comeback Years After Libra’s Flop?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Silver’s Options Sizzle: Are Traders Betting on a Breakout?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- AT&T: Is This Telecom Giant a Buy or a Bye for Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.