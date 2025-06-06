Uranium Energy FY2025 EPS Cut by National Bank Financial

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Uranium Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Uranium Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Uranium Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares set a $10.00 target price on Uranium Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.50 price target on Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Canada upgraded Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.25 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Uranium Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.75 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uranium Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $6.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.88. Uranium Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 599,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 19,416 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 36,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 19,407 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,367,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 423,994 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Energy

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.