US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on USFD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

USFD stock opened at $77.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. US Foods has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $79.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that US Foods will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,630,775. This represents a 11.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

