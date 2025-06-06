USA Rare Earth Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:USAR)

USA Rare Earth Inc (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 16,930 call options on the company. This is an increase of 111% compared to the average daily volume of 8,029 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in USA Rare Earth stock. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new stake in USA Rare Earth Inc (NASDAQ:USAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 692,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,000. USA Rare Earth comprises approximately 0.7% of Newtyn Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Newtyn Management LLC owned about 0.85% of USA Rare Earth as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get USA Rare Earth alerts:

USA Rare Earth Stock Up 1.5%

USAR stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. USA Rare Earth has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USA Rare Earth ( NASDAQ:USAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on USA Rare Earth in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on USA Rare Earth

About USA Rare Earth

(Get Free Report)

USA Rare Earth, Inc is domestic supplier of rare earth magnets and heavy rare earth elements. It is developing a vertically integrated, domestic supply chain for rare earth element magnet production, with a facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and mining rights to the Round Top heavy rare earth and critical minerals deposit in West Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for USA Rare Earth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Rare Earth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.