Vale Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 67,232 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 100% compared to the average daily volume of 33,552 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALE. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at $371,778,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in Vale by 165.9% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 31,257,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,955,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500,437 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 328.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,349,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,298,912 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,163,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557,888 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,238,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,773,000 after buying an additional 6,023,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VALE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Vale from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Vale in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Vale in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.04.

VALE opened at $9.48 on Friday. Vale has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Vale had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vale will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

