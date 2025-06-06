Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Free Report) by 264.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 126,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Valens Semiconductor were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Valens Semiconductor by 389.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 614,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 489,108 shares in the last quarter. Value Base Ltd. purchased a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $53,672,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Valens Semiconductor by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 273,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 53,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VLN opened at $2.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.22. Valens Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $3.50.

Valens Semiconductor ( NYSE:VLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 million. Valens Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Valens Semiconductor Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products for the audio-video and automotive industries. The company offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

