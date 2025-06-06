Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.54.

VVV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Valvoline from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Valvoline from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

VVV stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.20. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $48.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $403.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.38 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 143.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lori Ann Flees acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $101,340.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,620.92. This represents a 6.88% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Valvoline by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 41,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

