Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Position Boosted by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 5,466.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,112 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $21,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $66.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $66.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

