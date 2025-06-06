Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.43.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VECO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Stock Down 0.6%

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $14,373,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 257.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,477,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,391,000 after purchasing an additional 110,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 493,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,213,000 after purchasing an additional 64,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $20.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.23. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $49.25.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $167.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veeco Instruments

(Get Free Report

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.