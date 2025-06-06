Ventum Cap Mkts Forecasts Weaker Earnings for Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Free Report) – Ventum Cap Mkts lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cresco Labs in a research report issued on Monday, June 2nd. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Semple now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Cresco Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Cresco Labs’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $165.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.37 million. Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 16.52%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRLBF. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Cresco Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cormark raised Cresco Labs from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

CRLBF stock opened at $0.53 on Thursday. Cresco Labs has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.73.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

