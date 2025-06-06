Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Receives $13.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VSTM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Verastem from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Verastem in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Verastem from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Verastem from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Verastem Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Verastem has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $9.10.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.24). On average, analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Verastem

In other news, CEO Dan Paterson sold 58,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $477,044.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,982 shares in the company, valued at $3,755,913.66. This trade represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Calkins sold 11,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $90,592.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,267.15. This trade represents a 8.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,168 shares of company stock worth $577,292 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verastem

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Verastem by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Verastem by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verastem by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Verastem by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Verastem by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 26,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

