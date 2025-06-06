Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 145 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 353.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its position in Fabrinet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

In other Fabrinet news, COO Harpal Gill sold 18,675 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $4,482,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,320. The trade was a 50.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.98, for a total value of $559,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,559.98. The trade was a 9.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $234.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.29.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Fabrinet stock opened at $237.25 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $148.55 and a 52-week high of $281.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $871.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Further Reading

