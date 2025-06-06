Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 1,683 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,416 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 835.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,082 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 11,323 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $12.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83. The firm has a market cap of $687.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.22.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

