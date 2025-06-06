Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 207 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 36,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Kontoor Brands Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $68.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $96.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $622.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.44 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 73.99%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.