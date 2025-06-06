Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 223 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 75.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,454,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth $644,000. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in Korn Ferry by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in Korn Ferry by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 75,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 16,350 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Korn Ferry by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 161,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,896,000 after acquiring an additional 15,179 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KFY stock opened at $69.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $59.23 and a 12 month high of $80.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.73.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $676.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 41.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Korn Ferry from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

