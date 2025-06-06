Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 2,386 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 569.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APLE. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 27,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $114,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 700,344 shares in the company, valued at $8,004,931.92. The trade was a 1.45% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $137,120 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average is $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.07. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.86 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 121.52%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

