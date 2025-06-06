Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 4,519 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 556.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the period. 52.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LILAK opened at $5.15 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $10.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.21.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.55). Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 31.59% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion.

In other Liberty Latin America news, CEO Balan Nair purchased 22,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.81. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,651,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,247,894.39. This represents a 1.40% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Noyes purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $36,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,243.13. This represents a 3.58% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

