Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 494 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 932.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GMED. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,863,834 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $898,548,000 after acquiring an additional 240,218 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,804,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $231,946,000 after purchasing an additional 199,556 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,618,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $216,544,000 after purchasing an additional 43,330 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,212 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $156,969,000 after purchasing an additional 12,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,837 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $150,188,000 after purchasing an additional 217,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Globus Medical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $59.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 79.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.42. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.48 and a 1 year high of $94.93.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $598.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.74 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical device company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Globus Medical

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.