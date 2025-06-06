Versant Capital Management Inc Boosts Holdings in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 801.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in AvidXchange were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVDX. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in AvidXchange by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AvidXchange by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in AvidXchange by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in AvidXchange by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 234,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of AvidXchange from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on AvidXchange from $9.50 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AvidXchange from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

AvidXchange Price Performance

Shares of AVDX opened at $9.78 on Friday. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $12.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 244.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvidXchange

In related news, President Daniel Drees sold 25,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $252,967.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,167,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,391.64. The trade was a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan Stahl sold 8,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $87,650.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 667,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,498,781.24. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,890 shares of company stock valued at $933,969. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

