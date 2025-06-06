Versant Capital Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Michels Family Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at $724,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at $712,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 360,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after buying an additional 50,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of JWN opened at $24.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 2.36. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Sunday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

