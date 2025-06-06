Versant Capital Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 221.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VVV. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Valvoline by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Valvoline by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in Valvoline by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 41,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valvoline by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Valvoline by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VVV. Citigroup decreased their target price on Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Valvoline from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

Insider Activity at Valvoline

In other Valvoline news, CEO Lori Ann Flees bought 3,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $101,340.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,620.92. This trade represents a 6.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valvoline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.07.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $403.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.38 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 143.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

