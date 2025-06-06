Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 182 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 90.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 456.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WD has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE WD opened at $67.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.56. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.48 and a 52 week high of $118.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.28.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $237.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.78%.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

