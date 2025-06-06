Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 348 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 88.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 743 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,384,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,574,000 after acquiring an additional 362,585 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Air Lease by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,226,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,570,000 after purchasing an additional 389,070 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Air Lease by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,800,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,332,000 after purchasing an additional 842,780 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Air Lease by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,577,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Air Lease by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,050,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,830,000 after purchasing an additional 690,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $57.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.36. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.55.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $738.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.70 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 8.01%. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $568,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,318,064.60. The trade was a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AL. UBS Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup raised Air Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Air Lease from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Lease currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

