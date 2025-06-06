Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 599 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 554.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth about $54,605,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,775,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,796,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,937,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 544,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,795,000 after purchasing an additional 223,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HWC shares. Wall Street Zen raised Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Hancock Whitney from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stephens reduced their price target on Hancock Whitney from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 838 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $40,299.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,983.71. The trade was a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 1.6%

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $53.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.17. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $43.60 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $367.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.12 million. Equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

