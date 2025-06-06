Versant Capital Management Inc Buys Shares of 3,513 Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 11,304.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 483.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accel Entertainment

In related news, insider Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,750. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $293,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 298,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,123.55. The trade was a 7.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $671,000 in the last three months. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accel Entertainment Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE:ACEL opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $12.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.78 million, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Accel Entertainment to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

