Versant Capital Management Inc Grows Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 377.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 712 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in ePlus were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in ePlus during the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ePlus by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,155,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 790,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,390,000 after purchasing an additional 121,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 69,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus Stock Performance

PLUS stock opened at $70.94 on Friday. ePlus inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $106.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. ePlus had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $498.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.85 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLUS

ePlus Company Profile

(Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.