Versant Capital Management Inc Grows Stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 385.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,612 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in Associated Banc by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc Price Performance

NYSE:ASB opened at $22.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $28.18.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $348.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 106.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening purchased 12,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $300,157.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 319,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,004.25. This represents a 4.21% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ASB shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Associated Banc Company Profile

(Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

Further Reading

