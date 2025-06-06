Versant Capital Management Inc Grows Stake in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) by 521.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Enova International were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enova International by 672.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enova International by 823.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 205.4% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Enova International from $108.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Enova International in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Enova International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of Enova International stock opened at $94.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a current ratio of 9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.43. Enova International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.46 and a 52-week high of $117.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.46.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.21. Enova International had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $745.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 9,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $859,822.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 103,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,870,182.10. The trade was a 8.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $197,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,352,198.95. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,046 shares of company stock worth $1,565,872 over the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

