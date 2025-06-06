Versant Capital Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 696.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $807,878,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,752,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326,709 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,402,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,555,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,752,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,219 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.27.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:HST opened at $15.37 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $19.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.