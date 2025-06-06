Versant Capital Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 484.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ubiquiti stock opened at $402.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 54.73 and a beta of 1.32. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.06 and a 12 month high of $469.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

UI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $222.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

