Versant Capital Management Inc Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 200.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Ecovyst by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 320,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 15,473 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Ecovyst by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 62,736 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ecovyst by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ECVT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Shares of ECVT opened at $8.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $940.26 million, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Ecovyst Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $9.92.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Ecovyst had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

