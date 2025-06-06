Versant Capital Management Inc Has $33,000 Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 57.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 41,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 278,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

NYSE:ARI opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 51.19 and a current ratio of 51.19. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average is $9.31.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,333.33%.

In related news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $94,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,260.76. This represents a 14.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 52,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $520,219.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,420.72. The trade was a 11.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. BTIG Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ARI

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Featured Stories

