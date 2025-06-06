Versant Capital Management Inc Has $33,000 Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 751.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 785.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on California Water Service Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

California Water Service Group Trading Up 0.3%

CWT opened at $45.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.70. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $41.64 and a 1-year high of $56.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.09.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $203.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.80 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 13.24%. California Water Service Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

