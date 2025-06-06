Versant Capital Management Inc Has $36,000 Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 147.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.16.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 5.2%

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $19.35 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average is $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.12.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 99.31%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

