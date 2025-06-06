Versant Capital Management Inc Has $39,000 Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 5,311.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 33,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 10,923 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 142,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after buying an additional 46,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rapid7 by 295.9% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,935,000 after acquiring an additional 964,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rapid7 news, insider Christina Luconi sold 12,551 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $290,179.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,774.80. The trade was a 17.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Rapid7 stock opened at $23.17 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $44.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Rapid7 had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 130.41%. The business had revenue of $210.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rapid7

(Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.