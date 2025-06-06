Versant Capital Management Inc Has $39,000 Stock Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 417.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in C3.ai by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,935,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,385,000 after purchasing an additional 446,529 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,529,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,128,000 after buying an additional 313,066 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $42,306,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $38,455,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,055,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,326,000 after buying an additional 235,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C3.ai news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 356,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $7,196,079.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,295.92. The trade was a 59.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $128,637.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,362.50. This represents a 94.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,640,220 shares of company stock valued at $37,038,104 over the last quarter. Insiders own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Trading Down 3.6%

AI stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $45.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 2.04.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 79.17% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $108.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. C3.ai’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AI has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp restated a “mixed” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of C3.ai from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.46.

View Our Latest Report on AI

C3.ai Profile

(Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.