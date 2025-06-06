Versant Capital Management Inc Has $41,000 Position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 3,784.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter worth about $26,416,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 45,073 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,799,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,724,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 737,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,455,000 after purchasing an additional 398,826 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Columbus McKinnon news, Director Kathryn V. Bohl purchased 2,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,713.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,812 shares in the company, valued at $266,467.88. This represents a 23.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 4,819 shares of company stock worth $79,634 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $425.19 million, a P/E ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.08. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.05.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.05 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is -164.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCO shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMCO

About Columbus McKinnon

(Free Report)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.