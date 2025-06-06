Versant Capital Management Inc Has $42,000 Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 201.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 164.7% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,428,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $2,891,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Aptiv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Argus raised Aptiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler set a $70.00 price target on shares of Aptiv and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $954,204.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,237 shares in the company, valued at $8,203,023.50. This represents a 10.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE APTV opened at $65.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.43 and its 200 day moving average is $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $82.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.14. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

