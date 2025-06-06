Versant Capital Management Inc Has $43,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 95.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 204,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,839,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,671,000 after purchasing an additional 242,565 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $850,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,563.36. This trade represents a 28.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,127,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,762,542.98. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,752. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $100.14 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $120.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.50%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.