Versant Capital Management Inc Has $44,000 Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 104.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 817.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

NYSE:HP opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.50. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.03 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 45.66%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

