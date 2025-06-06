Versant Capital Management Inc Has $45,000 Stock Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 4,975.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 203 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APPF. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in AppFolio by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 3,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth $1,392,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth $557,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APPF opened at $215.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.20 and its 200-day moving average is $229.97. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.01 and a 1-year high of $274.56. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 0.99.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). AppFolio had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Mathias Eaton sold 1,057 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.13, for a total transaction of $233,734.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,828.88. This trade represents a 12.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 5,900 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total transaction of $1,247,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,938,308.15. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APPF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of AppFolio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppFolio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.43.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

