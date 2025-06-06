Versant Capital Management Inc Increases Holdings in ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Free Report) by 4,208.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in ATN International were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ATN International in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 42,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 14,344 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 389.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 65,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 51,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 25,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of ATN International during the fourth quarter worth about $2,367,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATN International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATNI opened at $15.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.46. ATN International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $33.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

ATN International Announces Dividend

ATN International ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.47). ATN International had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $179.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ATN International, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATNI shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James set a $22.00 price target on shares of ATN International in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.

