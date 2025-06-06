Versant Capital Management Inc Increases Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 664.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $435,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 907.8% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 67,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 60,879 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,147.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 26,549 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 842.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 21,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 67,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $2,949,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,900,127.98. This trade represents a 43.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of SMCI opened at $40.77 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $101.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.74.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SMCI shares. Northland Securities set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.