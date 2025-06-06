Versant Capital Management Inc Makes New Investment in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 110.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 52,191 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,782,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $910,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 11,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VCTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.56.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $63.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.69. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.82 and a twelve month high of $73.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.02). Victory Capital had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.65%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

