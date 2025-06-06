Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases 1,084 Shares of Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL – Free Report) by 412.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Seadrill were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Seadrill by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 118,699 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Seadrill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,903,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in Seadrill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,652,000. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Seadrill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,786,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Seadrill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,642,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seadrill Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:SDRL opened at $24.54 on Friday. Seadrill Limited has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $56.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Seadrill ( NYSE:SDRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.69 million. Seadrill had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 27.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seadrill Limited will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SDRL. BTIG Research set a $28.00 target price on Seadrill in a report on Monday, May 5th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Seadrill in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Seadrill from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

About Seadrill

Seadrill Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Floaters, Jack-up rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment encompasses drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. the Jack-up Rigs segment includes drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environments in shallow water.

