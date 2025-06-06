Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases 157 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 607.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Equity Residential by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

NYSE EQR opened at $68.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.54. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $59.41 and a 1-year high of $78.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $760.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.43 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 34.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.6925 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on EQR. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

