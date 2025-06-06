Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases 1,921 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 510.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of S stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.80% and a negative net margin of 37.61%. The business had revenue of $229.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.39 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on S shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Westpark Capital lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

View Our Latest Report on S

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In other news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 1,496 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $29,575.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 233,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,615,978.68. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 31,659 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $604,686.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 477,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,115,876.10. This represents a 6.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,871 shares of company stock worth $6,539,378 in the last 90 days. 4.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SentinelOne Profile

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.