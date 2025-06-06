Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases 264 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 775 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on EFSC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

EFSC opened at $51.61 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.83 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 20.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Financial Services

In other news, CEO James Brian Lally sold 4,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $258,739.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,902,825.32. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

